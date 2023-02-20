Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Scores of people thronged the Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday. According to the Hindu belief, devotees undertake Somvati Amavasya bathing rituals to get rid of sin and also lead a pious life.

Besides, people also offer Tarpan riutals to their ancestors for seeking their blessings. In view of the huge rush of devotees, the Haridwar administration had made elaborate security arrangements. A large number of policemen were deputed in and around the venue. The entire area was divided into five super zones, 16 zones and thirty nine sectors for bandobust.

Even on a normal day, devotees throng Har Ki Pauri to take a holy dip in Ganga river. But on the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya, the footfall of pilgrims to perform bathing rituals goes up. People were jostling as there was not an inch of space left for the them to move around or steer through the crowd.

Devotees were flocking to Har Ki Pauri, in hordes, to undertake a holy dip since the wee hours of Monday. People take the dip here to absolve themselves from sin as well as to bring happiness and prosperity in their life, perform bathing rituals, said a devotee.

Priest Manoj Tripathi speaking about the significance of the day in Sanatana Dharma said, "Amavasya (dark moon) falling on Monday will be called Somvati Amavasya. Pilgrims or devotees after taking the bathing ritual also offer prayers to their ancestors to appease them. People also seek ancestors' blessings on the occasion. Besides, offering food to needy and poor people which will bring prosperity and happiness in one's life."