Prayagraj: Undeterred by the blowing of icy cold waves in several parts of northern India pilgrims have begun arriving at the confluence of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Ganga river. The bathing rituals, which began on January 6, will conclude after one-and-a-half-month. From Thursday night the faithful started visiting the Ganga Ghat in Prayagraj.

Keeping in mind more than a month-long congregation of devotees on the banks of the Ganga river, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for the well-being of the pilgrims. Direction signages have been put up at several vantage points at the fairground so that devotees didn't face any problems while visiting the fair. To prevent people from drowning, river patrolling by the police has been intensified besides barricading has been done along the Ganga Ghat.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajeev Narain Mishra said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the fairground for pilgrims visiting the Ganga Ghat to take a holy dip. Pilgrims braving cold waves have begun pouring in at the Mela ground. Personnel from the ATS, RAF, and paramilitary forces have been deputed at the vantage points. We are also keeping a close watch on any suspicious activities through drones. River and deep line barricading have been set up for the safety of pilgrims." A pilgrim visiting the fairground from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, said, "The UP administration has made good arrangements for the devotees. Workers are ensuring cleanliness round-the-clock at the mela ground. I was feeling nice visiting the place."