New Delhi: A scooter rider died, while his pillion rider suffered injuries after the two-wheeler they were traveling in rammed into a bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday. DCP Dwarka M. Harsh Vardhan said, "The incident took place at the Dwarka turn. The scooty rider whose identity was not immediately known died in the incident while the pillion suffered injuries," he added.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a team of local police and traffic police reached the spot. The body of the rider was recovered even as the injured person has been admitted to the hospital. Traffic was briefly blocked along the road and was restored later.

Also read: Delhi: Four injured in accident after DTC bus brake fails