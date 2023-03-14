New Delhi: The SCO member states including Russia, China, and India on Tuesday agreed on the importance of emerging fuels in the transition to cleaner energy sources and recognized that emerging fuels can play a critical role in promoting a circular economy by efficiently utilizing biological resources to produce various high-value marketable products with least possible impacts on the environment.

Energy ministers of SCO member countries, which also includes Pakistan and four Central Asian nations, attended the SCO energy ministers meeting virtually hosted by India. According to the joint statement, they agreed on the need for greater collaboration in the emerging fuels sector and consider the possibility of developing joint emerging fuel projects for connecting major emerging fuel-producing and consuming countries.

They agreed to take forward sharing of knowledge of technological advancements for effective development and usage of emerging fuels. The SCO member states underlined that energy modeling plays an important role in forecasting energy needs and helps better plan for energy security. “This supports devising inclusive energy policies and setting goals and pathways for transforming energy systems to make the supply of energy accessible, affordable, reliable, and eco-friendly," the parties reiterated.

During the meeting, the SCO member states agreed on the importance of information exchange in the field of modeling in the energy sector. Later, addressing the media persons after the virtual meeting here in New Delhi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that biofuels requirement was discussed during the brainstorming session of the SCO energy ministers and that all the eight SCO countries are of the opinion that there should be sustained discussions on biofuels.

The minister said that China also raised the issue of affordability during the meeting. Puri pointed out that India has been facing several issues on the energy front due to global market volatility, and as a result of this, oil marketing companies are facing losses. He further told the media that fuel prices in the country have not been touched since May 2022 and added that there is still under recovery on diesel for OMCs.

The SCO is made up of Eurasian member-states, with a focus on enhancing regional cooperation in all areas including defense, environment, national security, energy, and transport. Uzbekistan handed over the rotating Presidency of the SCO to India in Samarkand in September last year, India assumes the chairship of SCO for 2023.