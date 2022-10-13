New Delhi: A week-long Joint Anti-Terror Exercise (JATE) concluded under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) - Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) framework at Manesar on Thursday highlighted the importance of adopting an inclusive approach and united efforts by the member countries to deal with the emerging terrorism challenges and threats.

Enhancing the capability to fight modern-day terrorism and extremism, as many as five countries exchanged their drills, procedures, best practices with the National Security Guard (NSG) during the week-long joint anti-terror exercise named “Manesar Anti-Terror 2022”.

“Representatives from the counter-terrorism forces of six member countries of the SCO, RATS, including Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russian Federation and the NSG of India mutually shared their drills, procedures, best practices and other innovative methodologies being adopted to build capabilities and capacity to fight the menace of terrorism, separatism and extremism,” official sources said.

The participants of the exercise were exposed to the brain-stimulating joint planning in the simulated multi-dimensional terrorist strike environment and subsequently practicing and evolving drills for various contingencies of the anti-terrorist operations jointly, sources said.

The ‘JATE 22’ has further enhanced the coordination, cooperation and functional cohesiveness towards fighting common security challenges, particularly that of global terrorism and extremism. The week-long exercise highlighted the importance of cooperation and working towards the common objective of ensuring a secure and terrorism-free region.

MA Ganapathy, DG NSG, Mirzaev Ruslan Erkinovich, Director Executive Council, RATS attended the concluding function. A demonstration by the NSG showcasing its capabilities and special skills in conducting anti-terrorist operations, was part of the closing ceremony attended by high-level delegations from the SCO RATS member countries, representative of the diplomatic missions of the SCO Member Countries.

In his closing address DD Padsalgikar, Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) who is also the chairman of the executive committee of SCO -RATS, highlighted the importance of adopting an inclusive approach and united efforts by the member countries to deal with the emerging terrorism challenges and threats.