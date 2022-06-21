Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday slammed the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government in Maharashtra, saying the latter, from its very inception, did not have any constructive plans for the state or any specific ideology, and was clinging to power only due to its "addiction" to power. The comments from the minister come hours after fresh troubles in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, alongside 34 other MLAs moved to Surat and put up at a hotel earlier in the day. Scindia noted that BJP wants a stable government at both the Centre and states.

"This government is neither stable nor is there any coordination between them. We are in favour of a stable state. You either take care of it, otherwise move away. A stable government should be established in Maharashtra," he said. "There is no coordination between the three constituent parties in Maharashtra. They are only here for the hunger of being in power," the minister further noted.

While Eknath Shinde is currently lodged in Surat, efforts have been noticed on part of Sena to establish contact with him. Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Pathak, two Shiv Sena leaders, acted as mediators earlier on Tuesday as they travelled to Surat and held talks with Shinde to understand his position. All the 35 MLAs are said to be in touch with Gujarat BJP President CR Patil.