Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections with a majority and return to power in the state.

The Union Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda gave guidelines to the workers and the people of the country have given historic results through the double engine government."

He added that PM Modi has established a people-oriented government in the last seven years. Scindia further said, "The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working day and night for the welfare of the people and I am sure BJP will win with a majority in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections."

"Congress was my past and I don't want to waste time on the past, will talk about my present and future," he added.

ANI