Srinagar (J&K): After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, all private and government schools reopened in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. Following all protocols against the Covid, students in uniform were seen going to schools today. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir remained closed first due to restrictions post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and then were closed again due to the pandemic.

As a precaution measure against Covid, the Union Territory administration had made it compulsory for students to wear face masks. "Schools have reopened today in Kashmir. Students are required to wear face masks. Their body temperatures were checked with thermal scanners and after sanitising their hands they were allowed to enter the schools," a teacher at a government school in the city said.