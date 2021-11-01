New Delhi: Several schools in the national capital reopened on Monday with 50 per cent seating capacity for junior classes after remaining closed for 19 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several private schools, however, have chosen to defer the reopening post-Diwali. Masked students, thermal scanning, and volunteers guiding staggered entry and exit for students was a common sight at the schools which reopened on Monday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in East Delhi's Vinod Nagar and interacted with students. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had last week announced that schools would reopen for all classes from November 1, even though teaching and learning would continue in blended mode.

The DDMA had also said that schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50 per cent attendance in a class at one point in time and no student is forced to attend physical classes. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1. However, this is the first time after March 2020 that schools in Delhi are reopening for classes up to 8.

Meanwhile, students of Classes 1 to 8 in Tamil Nadu have started attending school after a gap of nearly 20 months. The Covid-19 pandemic had led to the closure of schools since March 2020. The state school education department has stressed that 'Happiness of Children' is the priority and has framed directives that would support the next few weeks of schooling for children.

The Tamil Nadu education department is focusing on the fact that for the first 15 days, the children reaching schools is important rather than imparting teaching. For Class 1 and Class 2 students, who have never entered a physical classroom, the emphasis is more on the feel-good factor.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu education department at Chennai while speaking to media said, "The minister for education and the education department officials have agreed upon that more than teaching the first few weeks to be dedicated to making the children comfortable in schools, especially the small children. Teaching can commence even later, but the school education department is prepared with all the materials for the classrooms and to engage them meaningfully."

Schools will have more activities for children, including storytelling, music, dance, drawing, and they will share their experiences of being at home.

(With agency inputs)