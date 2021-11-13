New Delhi: Terming the air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency situation", Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has called for a one-week lockdown starting from Monday. The announcement comes in the backdrop of the rise in air pollution in Delhi as the capital city gasps for fresh air as AQI dipped to 'severe category' on Saturday.

In view of the increasing smog blanket hovering over the city for the last one week, Delhi Chief Minister has announced that there will be a ban on all construction works besides work-from-home for all government officials including the closure of schools for a week.

"Government schools in Delhi have been closed for a week. Employees of Delhi government offices will work from home for a week. The construction will remain closed from 14-17 November," Kejriwal said.

The CM while addressing the media said that he will put up a proposal before the Supreme Court seeking its advice on lockdown implementation.

In fact, the Supreme Court has raised an alarm on deteriorating air pollution in Delhi and asked the Centre and Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a partial lockdown in the national capital.

The chief minister said that the pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat the menace.

