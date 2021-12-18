New Delhi: After being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution, the physical classes in Delhi school will resume for Class 6 and above from Saturday.

On Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi for classes 6 onwards from December 18.

However, classes will be held in a hybrid mode with both physical and online classes. "All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards," said Delhi Government.

Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' category, the Commission today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to re-open schools, colleges and educational institutions in a phased manner, said the release by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Notably, on November 16, the Commission had directed that "all public and private schools colleges and educational institutions shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education". The CAQM on Friday reviewed the restrictions imposed on the reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions.

The Commission also directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to take the decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to standard 5 from December 27, 2021, duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation schedule.

The Commission, on November 25, had decided that "the NCR States and GNCT of Delhi may take appropriate decisions for resumption of physical classes in schools, colleges and educational institutions in the NCR. However, wherever the State Governments / GNCTD opt to continue with online mode of education, such schools/colleges / educational institutions shall be permitted to open for the purpose of the conduct of examination and practical etc."

Also read: Delhi schools reopen: 'Yes! We are ready,' tweets Delhi Dy CM

On December 2, the Commission directed that "All Schools, Colleges and Educational Institutions in the NCR shall remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of the conduct of examinations and laboratory practical etc."

The Commission had earlier informed the Supreme Court that a decision on re-opening of schools, colleges and educational institutions, will be taken by December 17.

ANI