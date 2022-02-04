New Delhi: In an important meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia declared that the schools in the national capital will be opened for students from Class 9 to12 from February 7.

He further added that the schools for students studying in the nursery to Class 8 will be opened a week later, from February 14.

Sisodia also declared that all the colleges in the national capital will also be opened from February 7, while the college students will no longer have online classes. This rule will be applicable in all IITs and all educational institutions.

Apart from this, coaching institutes have also been approved to open from February 7. Sisodia confirmed that the authorities will soon release instructions for the preparations of the opening of schools in the national capital. Shedding some light on the regulations to be followed after the reopening, he said that all the teachers will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Sisodia also said that for the time being, the night curfew in Delhi will continue, though the timings shall be changed - the night curfew will now onwards be imposed from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Apart from this, he said that all the government and private offices will now be able to work with 100 percent capacity, while the gym, spa, and swimming pool have also been approved to open from Monday.

On Thursday, 2,668 new cases were reported in Delhi. The infection rate has been recorded at 4.3%. During this 13 people have lost their lives.

