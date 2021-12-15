Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued an order to reopen all schools for standard 1 to 7 from Wednesday, after almost 20 months.

Following the same, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also comprehended to reopen schools from Thursday, specified in an order placed by Vikram Kumar, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Mayor of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol said, "We have decided to start classes I to VII in Pune Municipal Corporation from Thursday (December 16, 2021) parents should take note of this."

Previously the state had announced the reopening by December 1, but with the spread of the new Omicron variant, the reopening was postponed.

Mumbai and Pune respectively become the lead municipal corporations in the state to have postponed the reopening of schools.

The PMC has instructed the Covid-19 protocols to be carried by the management. As a concern of health, PMC has made it mandatory to conduct RTPCR tests for all staff and teachers who are not fully vaccinated.

The management has been instructed to have their employees completely vaccinated as soon as possible.

