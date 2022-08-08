Nagpur: A school van with 18 students fell into a drain in the Besa-Beltaroda area of ​​Nagpur on Monday. All the students belong to a private school. The van driver could not predict the road due to heavy rains in the morning, hence, he lost control and the vehicle fell into the drain. Fortunately, the drain was not too deep. However, two students were severely injured, while others have been provided treatment and discharged from the hospital soon after. Onlookers rushed to the spot to rescue kids trapped in the school van immediately. On receiving information, the police also reached the spot.

Also read: Kolkata: Speeding Jaguar kills woman pedestrian, realtor's son booked