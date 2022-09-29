Kasaragod (Kerala): Eight seniors on Tuesday ragged an eleventh-grade student of Angadimugar Government Higher Secondary School in Kasaragod. After a complaint at Kumbala police was registered against the eight mischievous seniors, the school administration acting seriously, on Thursday, suspended the eight seniors for two weeks.

The victim, in the registered complaint, alleged that he was heading back home after school when the gang of mischievous seniors stopped him and asked him to imitate as if he is riding a bike. The victim was thrashed after he opposed the orders given by the accused. The Kumbala police said, "we have registered a case against the eight seniors taking into the record the viral video of the incident."

The police have started probing the case while Education Minister V Sivankutty sought a report from the Kannur regional deputy director of education on the incident and the RDD was directed to investigate the matter and submit a report.