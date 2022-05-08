Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A school student from Chennai, suffering from a severe addiction to online gaming, has recovered to a great extent after undergoing treatment at a unique Internet Dependency Recovery Center at a hospital in Chennai. His addiction started while attending online classes. Initially, he played online gaming just for fun but soon it took a turn for the worse.

His addiction became so severe that when his parents scolded him for ignoring his studies, he told them that he has decided to become an online gamer and do not need to study or attend examinations. He lost his appetite and weight. Doctors at the Omntharaur Hospital which runs the Internet Dependency Recovery Center said that when he came to the hospital he was weak and barely spoke to anyone.

"When he was admitted, he was weak and answered questions in few words. Now his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment," said Jayanthi, the Dean of the Hospital. She also said that the hospital started the Internet Dependency Recovery Center in 2011 and since then has treated scores of patients for internet addiction.