Superintendent of Police Lal Umend Singh addressing media.

Kawardha: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by school staff in a renowned private school in Kawardha of Chhattisgarh, said police officials on Tuesday. The minor's mother filed a complaint on February 7 at Kabirdham police station here. Based on the initial investigation, a suspect has been taken into custody.

Upon receiving the complaint, Superintendent of Police Lal Umend Singh immediately reached the school and ordered all exits to be closed for interrogation of the staff at school. The police registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act at the behest of the minor's statement. As the case pertains to a minor, the case is being handled sensitively.

"A complaint was lodged by the mother that some untoward incident happened with her child. Medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped. A case under Section 376 (A) (B) and POCSO Act was registered against the school staff. Further investigation is underway," said the SP. According to the victim, the accused is a staff at the school, he added.

Following the outbreak of the heinous crime, parents gathered in large numbers and protested outside the school premises. Parents here demanded immediate arrest of the accused and levelled charges of negligence on the authorities. The case has sent shockwaves across the city.