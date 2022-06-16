Sangareddy (Telangana): A school principal from the Mudi Manikyam village in the Pulkal zone of Sangareddy district, has protested against students skipping the school in a unique manner. Upon noticing the absence of eight students since the commencement of classes from his high school, the principal Sridhar Rao personally went over to the homes of his students.

He didn't mind prostrating before the houses when the parents refused to send them back to school despite his requests. The parents realizing the importance of education gave in to his protests, and agreed to send their children to school. Sridhar Rao said that he will continue with the protest until every student comes back to school.