New Delhi: Parents of children studying in GD Goenka School have accused the school administration of keeping the students locked in a room for 3 hours due to non-payment of school fees. The students who had not paid the fees were also barred from taking exams. The parents further alleged that their children were harassed while locked in the room and were not even allowed to use the washrooms.

School locks children for not non-payment of fee

One of the parents, Ankit Mann said that a petition has been filed in the court against the arbitrariness of the school. "But the school is being run by the wife of a politician due to which no action is being taken. But we will stand firm until action is taken," he said. Some other parents further said that the fee dispute has been going on for several months but the matter is not settled yet. "The students who came for exams on Tuesday were locked in a room. This is highly unprofessional of the school," another parent said.

The school administration has refused to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the parents are demanding strict legal action against the school administration.