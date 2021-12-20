Chennai: A school girl died by suicide due to alleged sexual harassment in western neighbourhood of Chennai last Saturday.

Police officials said the girl was studying in a government school in Poonamallee and died by suicide.

On Saturday morning, her parents had gone out leaving her alone at home.

On their return, there was no response as they kept knocking on the door.

The parents broke open the door and found her dead.

The girl had written a suicide note which read: "never trust teachers and relatives, womb and grave are the safest places".

The note blamed a relative and a teacher. The body was sent for post-mortem to a local Government Hospital.

Further investigation is being carried out by police.