Faridabad (Haryana): A six-year-old pre-nursery student died on Monday after she was run over by her own school bus near her house in the Ballabgarh area of the Faridabad district.

The deceased child, identified as Gunjan, was a student in Navjyoti Public School in Chhayasa. The incident took place in the afternoon when the bus was dropping off school children. The girl deboarded the school bus and was crossing by taking a turn behind the bus, however, the driver did not pay attention and started reversing the vehicle running over the girl in the process.

Following a complaint by the child's parents, police have registered a case and the post-mortem is being conducted at the BK Hospital. The parents have alleged negligence by the managers of Navjyoti Public School as the family had complained in the past against the bus driver and conductor.