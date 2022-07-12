Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Making it a case of violation of the right to education, a private school in Garatganj here allegedly denied admission to a child because she is parented by a single mother. The matter came to light after the single mother of a five-year-old girl reached out to the district collector to question the violation of her rights.

According to the mother, Sunita Arya, she went to the school in Garatganj on July 1 and sought admission for her daughter. The school management asked her to submit the necessary documents and complete the required admission procedure. While she was filling out the required forms, Sunita came across a section where the name of the child's father was required.

Clarifying that she is separated from her husband and takes care of her child as a single mother, Sunita informed the school management that she is not willing to fill up that column. One day later, when she reached the school to proceed with the further admission formalities, the school management refused to accept her application, citing that the seats for admissions have already been filled up.

However, Sunita claims that the management has told her that the school 'does not admit such students as it will adversely affect the reputation of the school'. The woman then got into an argument with the management, underlining how it is a violation of her child's right to education as stated in the Constitution of India. When the management still refused to budge from its refusal, she decided to reach out to the district collector of her area.

The school management, issuing a clarification on her allegations, said, "Sunita Arya had come to the school for admission of her daughter Arya Jain. But because our school is CBSE, the allotted seats fill up quickly and right now there is no vacancy. Moreover, Sunita wants her daughter to be admitted to Class-2, but she does not have her class 1 mark sheet and documents." Sunita is, on the other hand, adamant about her side of the story and claims a violation of her rights.

Arvind Dubey, the district collector of Raisen has taken cognisance of the complaint lodged by Sunita with him and has reassured his personal attention to the matter. "The application given by the woman is being investigated, necessary action will be taken after the investigation is completed," Dubey told the media.