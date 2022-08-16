New Delhi: After AAP and Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagm(DMK) has now moved the Supreme Court with an application seeking to get impleaded in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which has sought to ban political parties offering freebies to the voters.

DMK has contended before the top court that the schemes where free services are provided to people are intended to minimise the inequalities in income, status, facilities and opportunities and are not luxuries. "In no imagined reality, it could be construed as a 'freebie'. Such schemes have been introduced in order to provide basic necessities which the poor households cannot afford," submitted DMK.

Giving an example of electricity, DMK has contended that it facilitates a child's education by providing lighting, heating and cooling and terming electricity as a freebie is a "restrictive" approach. DMK has said that a scheme can not be classified without assessing its consequences and social welfare.

Also read: Targeting electoral speech will be nothing more than a wild goose chase says AAP on freebies in SC

In its last hearing the court had observed that issues of freebies is a serious matter and had suggested setting up an expert body to give suggestions. ECI had refused to be a part of the body considering its constitutional status and inclusion in government bodies.