New Delhi: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Delhi after conducting a preliminary investigation hinted that Rs 900 crore worth irregularities were committed in the Delhi government's labor department. The labor department handed over the aforementioned amount to allegedly countless fake workers who were in no way associated with the construction industry.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2018 by the members of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Thereafter the investigation was started, said sources.

Read: AAP siphoning off money meant for construction workers' welfare: BJP's Sambit Patra

It has also been learned from the ACB sources that out of seventeen lakh registered construction workers, at least 800 forms were picked up for random survey in which anomalies were found in 424 forms. The probe findings also stated that B Tech and M Com degree holders belonging to Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Muzaffarpur, Jaunpur and Barmer were the beneficiaries and they did not ever visit Delhi. These fake beneficiaries registered and took Rs 15,000 financial benefit from Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

During the random survey, it was detected that out of 800 registrations, 424 were found to be fake and 206 mobile numbers and addresses dubious. After verification of the registration forms, when the beneficiaries had been contacted they were found to be belonging to different professions and were economically sound. They were not associated with the construction industry, the source added.