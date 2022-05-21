New Delhi: The Supreme Court has vacated the stay passed by it earlier in March, on the Delhi High Court's order that had given guidelines to feed the stray dogs and citizens' rights to do so.

The bench comprising Justice UU Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order in response to a plea filed by Humane Foundation for People and Animal challenging the HC's order wherein the guidelines were framed. The plea had raised concerns about the increasing number of stray dogs and their biting cases and contended that the HC order would lead to an increase in the stray dog menace.

In March 2022, the top court bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran(retired now) and Justice Aniruddha Bose had stayed the Delhi HC's order.

Back in June 2021, the High Court had held that "community dogs(stray/street dogs) have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed the community dogs but in exercising this right, care and caution should be taken to ensure that it does not infringe upon the rights of others or cause any harm, hindrance, harassment and nuisance to other individuals or members of the society".

The HC order had given directions regarding designated places to feed the stray dogs.