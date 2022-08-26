New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Central government on Friday to have a discussion regarding simplifying the adoption process and appraise the court on how it is going to go about it. The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice JB Pardiwala was hearing a plea filed by The Temple of Healing seeking the preparation of an adoption scheme by the Ministry of Women and Child development.

Justice DY Chnadrachud observed that it is an important matter as lakhs of children await adoption but the couples cannot adopt for three to four years. The court also asked the centre to appoint a senior officer who can talk to the petitioner and take inputs regarding the adoption scheme.

ASG KM Natraj appearing for Centre sought 6 weeks of time to have consultation with all the stakeholders. Court, however, just gave him 3 weeks and asked the central government to appraise the simplified process of adoption.