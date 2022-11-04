New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any relief to former MLA Ashok Chandel who is an accused in the 1997 Hamirpur murder case and refused to set aside the Allahabad High Court order. He is currently serving his life sentence.

Chandel had challenged the Allahabad High Court's order that had ordered a life sentence to him for murdering five people including three members of a family in Hamirpur back on 26th January 1997. He along with 11 other co-accused in the case had shot the victims publicly who succumbed to injuries.

Also Read: SC to examine provision empowering EC to remove, reduce period of disqualification of lawmakers

In 1997, the accused had killed BJP leader Rajiv Shukla's 2 brothers, nephew, and two personal bodyguards. The lower court had initially acquitted the accused and when the matter reached the High Court, the High Court convicted all the accused and ordered life imprisonment. The HC order was challenged by Chandel in the top court.

The matter had been going on for 25 years across various courts and the top court finally put an end to this case.