New Delhi: The Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara (Management) Act 2014 and dismisses the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Act.

A bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Vikram Nath delivered the judgment in a writ petition filed in 2014 by a man named Harbhajan Singh, a member of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee(SGPC). In 2019, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee also filed a writ petition challenging the Act.

Justice Gupta, who read out the operative part, said that the petitions have been dismissed and the validity of the Act has been upheld. Full judgment is yet to be uploaded.

The petitioner challenged the Haryana legislation by arguing that the State Legislature lacked the power to create a body for Gurudwara management as such power was reserved with the Parliament. The Haryana law was challenged as violative of the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, the State Reorganisation Act, 1956, the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 as well as the Inter­ State Corporation Act, 1957. (with agency input)