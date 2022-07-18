New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that it can only h when there is a "concrete" case of Hindus being deprived of minority status in states.

The bench comprising Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat was hearing the petition of Devikanandan Thakur who had challenged the 1993 central government notification that had declared Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis, and Jains as minorities at the national level. He sought a declaration of minorities at the district level contending that in many states, Hindus are in minority and they are denied minority status as it is believed that Hindus cannot be in minority.

The court said that the petitioner needs to prove that people are affected then only can it proceed with the matter and not in an unclear situation. "Every person in this country can be a minority, I can be a minority outside Maharashtra, similarly Kannad speaking person can be a minority outside Karanataka....so if there is a concrete case, we will see," said Justice UU Lalit.

"We are not convinced at all," said the court. Petitioner sought time from the court to submit additional documents for his case and sought adjournment in the matter. The court adjourned the case for two weeks.