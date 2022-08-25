Chandigarh: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Thursday on the alleged lapse in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ferozepur in January this year. The apex court had taken up the plea filed by an organisation 'Lawyers Voice' seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach of the PM's security. A month after the incident, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court reached the incident site at Ferozepur for the first time to probe the case on Sunday.

The Supreme Court had set up a five-member committee on January 12, headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse. Justice Indu Malhotra inspected the flyover on which the Prime Minister was stuck for nearly 15 to 20 minutes on his way to the public meeting in Ferozepur. He also went to the site where the rally was scheduled to take taken out.

Justice Malhotra was accompanied by the DGP of Chandigarh, IG of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), ADGP Security of Punjab and the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After the security lapse of the Prime Minister last month, the Centre and the Punjab government had started separate investigations. Punjab formed a committee of retired Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Home Secretary Anurag Verma. The Centre also formed an inquiry committee headed by the Security Secretary, along with Intelligence Bureau and SPG officers. After the security breach, PM Modi cancelled the rally in Ferozepur and returned to Delhi.