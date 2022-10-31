New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned around 232 petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act for hearing on 6th December 2022, as the state of Assam and Tripura were not ready with their responses on the matter.

The bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Bela M Trivedi also appointed two nodal counsels, namely Pallavi Pratap and Kanu Agrawal, for the petitioner and government side respectively to compile all the responses from each side and submit before the court.

"All counsels are to share written submissions not exceeding three pages. Nodal counsel can designate one or two other matters as lead matters keeping in mind geographical/religious classification," said the court.

SG Tushar Mehta appearing for Union of India and Assam and Tripura had requested for adjournment as he was not ready with Assam and Tripura's responses. On behalf of UOI, the response was filed on Sunday late at night. Advocates from the petitioners' side pointed out to the court that last time also the matter was adjourned because the responses were not ready and as per the last hearing, Assam and Tripura had to be ready by now for arguments.

However, the court proceeded to adjourn the case. On Sunday, the Centre told the apex court that CAA has no impact on the legal, democratic, and secular rights of citizens legal migration is still possible for people from all countries. CJI UU Lalit will retire on 8th November and now the matter will be placed before a newly constituted bench in December.