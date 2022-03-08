New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear tomorrow a PIL seeking voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) verification at the beginning of counting EVM votes instead of verifying it at the end of counting. "Inform the Election Commission of India, let's see what can be done," said the Supreme Court.

The apex court said that it would hear the matter after Senior Counsel Meenakshi Arora said that verification of VVPAT is currently being done after the counting of votes is over, rendering the exercise moot. "Verification of VVPAT is after counting is over and by that time all election agents have left so there is no transparency," Arora said.

Speaking on this, CJI Ramana said that there are 2019 guidelines in this regard and referred to a Supreme Court order of April 8 in which the top court had directed that the number of EVMs with respect to which VVPAT paper trail is verified be increased from 1 EVM to 5 EVMs per Assembly Segment/ Assembly Constituency.

That order was passed in a petition filed by leaders of various political parties seeking physical verification of the VVPAT paper trail for at least 50 per cent of the polling stations.

What is a VVPAT?

A voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) or verified paper record (VPR) is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballotless voting system. It is an independent verification system for voting machines designed to allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly, and also to detect possible election fraud or malfunction, by providing a means to audit the stored electronic results. It contains the name of the candidate (for whom the vote has been cast) and the symbol of the party/individual candidate.