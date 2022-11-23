New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to list a PIL seeking mandamus to the government for filling judicial appointments. Advocate Prashant Bhushan had mentioned the matter before the bench which also comprised Justice Hima Kohli and Justice JB Pardiwala.

"We are seeking a mandamus to the government. This plea was filed in 2018 and nothing was listed. The government is not issuing notifications despite the names being approved by the collegium. The matter was never listed after the last order," said Advocate Bhushan. "Yes, this will be listed. I will pass administrative orders. This will come on the board," CJI Chandrachud responded.

The plea has been filed by an NGO Centre for PIL (CPIL) which had sought directions to the Centre to clear the names of those lawyers and judges who have been recommended by the collegium. The plea had contended that the Centre not clearing names shows its disregard for the apex court's judgement regarding appointments.

Earlier this month during one of the hearings, the court had also pulled up the Centre for sitting on names despite the collegium recommending them. The bench led by Justice SK Kaul had said that there are a total of 21 names that the collegium recommended but are not cleared by the government.