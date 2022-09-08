SC to hear plea challenging the CAA on September 12
New Delhi: Supreme Court to hear on Monday, 12th September the pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to take up over 200 pleas on Monday. (ANI)
