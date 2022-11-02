New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9. A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit dismissed the plea, citing that the 'entire petition is misconceived'.

The petition, filed by advocate Anand, claimed that Justice Chnadrachud had given differential treatment to different advocates in a case during the covid time. The petition further mentioned that he had heard a matter when a family member of the person in question was involved in the matter, which is not in compliance with the law practices. Citing these discrepancies, the petition sought to restrain Justice Chandrachud as the CJI.

The matter was to be heard on Thursday but CJI UU Lalit this morning said instead of Thursday, the court will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing. "Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.

Advocate Anand, during the hearing, requested that the matter be adjourned until tomorrow. However, dismissing the appeal, the CJI said in his orders, "Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to entertain the plea. The entire petition is misconceived. Therefore, the plea is dismissed. The dismissal should not be seen as the merits of the case."