New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on November 15 a petition seeking a mechanism to probe complaints of sexual harassment against judicial officers, and sitting and retired judges. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the secretary general of the apex court to place on record his stand on the existing mechanism followed by the judiciary with regard to the matter.

The court was told by senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was appearing for the petitioner, that she wants to file some additional material in the matter. "Senior counsel further submits that she would like to file some additional material in view of lapse of time as to how processes have evolved and would like to have the stand of the secretary general on record qua the practices. Let the petitioner file the same on record within four weeks. Secretary General to place the stand on record within four weeks thereafter," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and Vikram Nath.

The bench posted the matter for direction on November 15. Jaising told the bench that the top court had earlier issued notice on one of the prayers in the plea. The senior counsel said it is important that the secretary general of the apex court places the stand before the court on the issue. "She is saying there is some development so far as mechanism are concerned," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the secretary general of the apex court.

"You will also have to place on record, according to her, the mechanism you follow," the bench said. The apex court noted that counsel for the petitioner has submitted that two of the respondents in the plea may be deleted from the array of parties as no relief has been claimed against them. "Ordered accordingly. Amended memo of parties be filed within three days," the bench said. (PTI)