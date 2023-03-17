New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the batch of petitions challenging anti-conversion laws of several states for hearing on July 18 and extended the time for states by three weeks to file their responses regarding the matter. The rejoinder is directed to be filed in two weeks after the filing of affidavits by the states.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala also refused to stay the law of Himachal Pradesh regulating religious conversion due to interfaith marriages and matters regarding deceitful religious conversions at this stage.

The court was informed by SG Tushar Mehta that except for Himachal Pradesh no state has filed any response. Court asked the states to file their responses, in case they are impleaded in more than one plea, they can file a common affidavit for all.

Sr Advocate Dushyant Dave pointed out before the court that 40 people who were running a hospital in the state of Uttar Pradesh are on a run and the issue seriously needs to be examined by the court. One of the advocates pointed out that the love jihad controversy is going on in the State of Madhya Pradesh that needs to be considered by the court.

CJI said that here the court has petitions dealing with the question of law adding that now that the matter is listed in their court, they have control and will hear it after the state filed its responses.

Earlier, the Central government had objected to the top court hearing the matter as then state legislations and HCs will be surpassed. The petitioners had opposed the Center's stand and had said that despite notices Centre has not filed the response and states are enacting virulent laws.

Currently, the top court has a petition filed by Citizens for Justice and Peace challenging the anti-conversion laws, petitions filed by Gujrat and MP challenging the HC stay that has been put on their anti-conversion laws, and a plea filed by a Christian man from Roman Catholic Denomination challenging deceitful conversion by other Christian denominations.