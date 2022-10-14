New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to have a special sitting on Saturday to hear the Maharashtra government's appeal against the acquittal of former Delhi Univ professor GN Saibaba and others in a case relating to links with a banned Maoist organisation. Justice MR Shah will head the bench.

GN Saibaba was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2017, while the High Court’s acquittal had come after a five-year long interval. The Maharashtra government however rushed to the Supreme Court hours after the Bombay HC pronounces its decision, in an attempt to prevent his release from Nagpur Central Jail.

As per the reports, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made an oral mentioning, demanding to list the case urgently before a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. Backing his request, Mehta said that Saibaba was accused of a “very, very serious offence against the nation” and that his acquittal was due to a technical lack of proper sanction under the UAPA. The case was still strong on merits, he said.