New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea of Bilkis Bano, who had challenged the release of her rapists, on December 13. A bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela Trivedi will hear the matter.

Bilkis Bano has moved the Supreme Court against the release of 11 men convicted of gang-raping her in the 2002 Gujarat riots. In May this year, the apex court had ruled that the Gujarat government can consider the remission request as the offence took place in that State.

Based on this ruling, the Gujarat government decided to release all 11 convicts. The High Court had held that the Maharashtra government should take a decision on the remission since the trial in the case was conducted there after transferred from Gujarat.