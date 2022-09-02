New Delhi: Citing that the right forum to consider the petition seeking directions to declare Sanskrit a national language is not the court, but the parliament, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea. The SC bench headed by Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari was hearing the plea filed by retired IAS officer and lawyer KG Vanzara.

"You draft your prayer in Sanskrit. Why should we issue a notice or declare, for publicity? We may share some of your views but the right forum to debate is the parliament. It needs amendment to Constitution. This is a matter of policy, which we can't change," the bench said.

Dismissing the petition, the bench said, "We refuse to entertain the petition. Dismissed. Counsel at liberty to make appropriate representation before concerned authorities."

The said plea sought directions from the SC to the Centre to declare Sanskrit as the national language, which, the petitioner argued, will not disturb the current constitutional provisions which provide for English and Hindi as official languages of the country.