New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, stayed all the proceedings by Justice Madan B Lokur led commission constituted by West Bengal government to investigate the Pegasus snoopgate matter.

The bench also comprising of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing a contempt petition which alleged that despite the top court's order of getting the matter investigated by Justice RV Raveendran led committee, the state constituted commission was investigating it.

CJI pulled up the state saying that last time it had given an undertaking that it won't be necessary for the court to give an order as the commission won't proceed and yet it has proceeded.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi appearing for the state submitted that he had conveyed the constraint but after the court's judgement they started the proceedings.

"Issue notice to all the concerned respondents and stay all the proceedings," ordered the court.

On 27 October, the apex court constituted a three member committee to probe the Pegasus snoopgate scandal wherein academicians, journalists, eminent personalities were monitored through their phones.

Some of the affected people had moved the top court contending that it was against their right to privacy. The Centre was asked about its stand on the issue but the government did not give any clear-cut response and cited national security issue.

After that, the court constituted a committee to probe the matter.

The West Bengal government also had formed a committee led by Justice Madan B Lokur.

The court wanted to pass a formal order staying the inquiry but after the state's assurance that the commission won't proceed, the court had not given any order.

