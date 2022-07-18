New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, stayed the directions passed by Karnataka High Court against Karnataka's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) such as calling for officers' records and service reports.

The bench also comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli passed the order on a plea filed by the state of Karnataka and ADGP. The court observed that the Justice HP Sandesh bench "made irrelevant observations and went beyond the scope of the bail application" while hearing a bail plea.

"Prime facie observations made were unconnected to the bail petition. The observations were not made within the ambit of bail proceedings, the conduct of the ACB officer is unconnected to the petition. We direct the High Court to decide the bail petition," ordered the court. The court adjourned the matter for hearing again after three weeks.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for ADGP Seemant Singh, requested the court to expunge remarks made by Justice HP Sandesh against Singh but the court said that the allegations made by the judge are a different matter and it doesn't want to give an impression that it is favouring one side. Justice Sandesh had observed during the hearing that ADGP was a powerful man and one of his colleague judges from the HC had told him about the transfer threat.

Justice Sandesh had said that he will protect the judiciary even at the cost of his judgeship, he has no interest in corruption and he is not affiliated with any party as well.