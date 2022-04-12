New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the conviction of Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel in 2015 Mehsana rioting case. The bench comprising of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Vikram Nath was hearing Patel's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court's order that had rejected his petition seeking suspension of conviction that was ordered by the trial court for his involvement in riots.

Due to his conviction and rejection of his plea by the Gujarat HC, Patel could not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "We are of the view that this is the fit case for the high court to have stayed the conviction. The conviction is hereby stayed until the appeals are decided accordingly," the apex court ordered today. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh appearing for Patel argued before the court that not allowing to contest elections was a violation of freedom of expression and Patel had already lost one chance in the 2019 general elections.

"We are before your lordships to get our rights under Article 19(1)(a) to be enforced. I am not a serious killer. They have misused the police power. Therefore, I don't know what they have to say, but my lords must decide this case soon," contended Singh. SG Tushar Mehta submitted before the court that the issue of conviction will have to be decided by the court on the parameters of criminal law saying the "issue here is not contesting elections". The court said that considering the facts and circumstances, it's a fit case to stay the conviction till appeals are decided and granted relief to Patel.

