New Delhi : The Supreme Court has stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa soon after its demolition began on Friday on the subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there. This is the same restaurant in Goa where actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged and was later declared dead.

The demolition action against the restaurant began after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). On Thursday, NGT upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority's previous order to demolish the shack.

Owner Edwin Nunes of the 'Curlies' restaurant, located on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and on Thursday was later granted conditional bail against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of Rs 15,000 each. The actor was pronounced dead on August 23 at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa.

