New Delhi : Supreme Court on Monday has stayed demolition of 114-year-old National Insurance Building at Worli in Mumbai till February 9, 2023. The SC bench, which was led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chadrachud, passed the order.

The Supreme Court in its order stayed the 2019's Bombay High Court's order directing for demolition of 114-year-old National Insurance Building situated at Worli in Mumbai. The bench after hearing from the Attorney General (AG) of India, R Venkataramani, who today mentioned the matter before it and sought some interim measures on the Bombay High Court's 2019 order.

"We stay the order till February 09, 2023, of the Bombay High Court, which directed the BMC to demolish the National Insurance Building. We will hear the matter next in February 09," the bench led by CJI Chandrachud said. The Bombay High Court in its order in 2019 given a go ahead to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the building demolition.