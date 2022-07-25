New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Allahabad High Court for not releasing the undertrials in a timely manner and keeping them languished in jails for years. The UP government had told the court that there are 853 cases that it has not examined and would need time to take a decision on them.

The court directed the state to provide the details of all the 853 prisoners who have been languishing in jail for more than 10 years and sought a reply from the state.

"If you are not able to handle it, then we will take the burden and handle it," the court said. The apex court made the remarks and passed the direction while hearing a case titled Suleman vs the State of Uttar Pradesh. The case is likely to come up for hearing again on August 17.