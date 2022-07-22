New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Allahabad High Court order wherein it had ordered to seal the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University at Rampur while granting bail to Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who is one of the trustees there. The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Justice JB Pardiwala was hearing Khan's petition who sought de sealing of the property.

The court directed the Joint Magistrate/Deputy Direct Magistrate of Rampur to immediately de-seal the property. It also remarked that it has become a new trend in the High courts these days to make observations unrelated to the case and impose unnecessary bail conditions.

"Let me tell you we are disturbed by this trend. You cannot exercise the power on the basis of this bail order. You take action under other law, not under the HC order. We are on the correctness of the bail order. We will say that we will efface this observation from the record; authorities can take action under some other law," observed J AM Khanwilkar.

The Court said that the authorities are at liberty to initiate any action or proceedings against Khan under other laws.