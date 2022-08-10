New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) convicting Advocate Mehmood Pracha for contempt of court. The apex court held that the CAT did not have the power available to the apex court under Articles 129 and 142 of the Constitution and could not have dispensed with the trial.

Back in September 2021, Pracha was held guilty of contempt by CAT but was let off with a warning after the Principal Bench of the tribunal took suo motu cognisance of Pracha's conduct during the hearing of a case of Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi who was on deputation at AIIMS.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy remarked that denial of right to trial under Contempt of Court Act resulted in "miscarriage of justice". "We are allowing this appeal only on the ground that with procedure under the Act and the Rules which relate to adducing the evidence and denial of charge, the trial was dispensed with. We're not for a moment commenting or have reservations in upholding the order," the Bench said, according to a report in a legal news portal.

The bench held that the power available to the apex court under Article 129 and 142 of the Constitution was not available to the Tribunal and, as such, it could not have dispensed with the trial. "The appellant denied the charges, but no trial was conducted...", the bench noted in the order acquitting Pracha of the contempt charges.

"We would think that, in the facts of this case, denial of a right of a trial which is also contemplated under the Section 14(1)(c of the Contempt of Courts Act as also Rule 15 of the Contempt of Court(CAT), has resulted in the miscarriage of justice. The Central issue had to be decided on the strength of evidence in the teeth of the denial of the charge by the appellant", the bench noted.

The Supreme Court last year had asked Pracha to tender an unconditional apology however the advocate maintained that since he had not committed any wrong, he will not apologise.