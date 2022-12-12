New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Allahabad High Court order issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against NOIDA Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case related to land acquisition. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Dipankar Datta took note of the submissions of senior lawyer A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the NOIDA CEO, that the officer could not appear in time due to the delay in her flight.

While setting aside the high court's order, the top court said that a senior officer, just below the NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) CEO, along with the officer-in-charge for the land acquisition in Noida, would appear to assist the Allahabad High Court in dealing with the contempt case arising out of the land acquisition matter and the row over payment of compensation to farmers.

The high court, on April 28 this year, had sought personal appearance of the NOIDA CEO and later issued an NBW seeking her presence before it in police custody on May 13.

On May 10, the apex court had stayed the high court's order. Now, the top court set aside the high court's order and asked it to expeditiously decide the contempt case. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for those whose land was acquired by the NOIDA, said that no money has been paid to the farmers till date. He said that the farmers were also not interested in the arrest warrant against the NOIDA CEO and they wanted early disposal of their case. (PTI)