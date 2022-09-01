New Delhi: Supreme Court asks MHA to obtain verification reports from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa, Karnataka, MP, UP with regards to steps that have been taken by law enforcement agencies in respect of incidents. Asks states to furnish info to MHA on-- registration of FIRs, Status of investigation, arrest made and charge sheets filed. Court has given 2 months time to carry out the exercise of verification.